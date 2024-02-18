Killer Mike Praises Kevin Durant For Stalley Collaboration

Killer Mike gave a shout-out to Kevin Durant on Twitter, Friday, in response to the Phoenix Suns star's new collaboration with Stalley, "Scared Money." The Grammy-winning rapper labeled Durant's bars "slick" and congratulated him on the release.

“Shawty Smooth with the style and slick with the bars," Mike wrote. "Bravo Brother.” Durant addressed the collaboration himself on Saturday while speaking with members of the media for All-Star Weekend. "I doubt I have an album dropping, I just do it for fun," he revealed.

Killer Mike Performs At EA Sports' Madden Bowl

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 09: Killer Mike performs during EA Sports' The Madden Bowl at the House of Blues Las Vegas inside Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on February 09, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Stalley previously detailed how the collaboration came together during an interview with Billboard. “One day we was talking and he was like, ‘Yo bro, send me a record to hop on,’” he said, as caught by HipHopDX. “I had that [beat] sitting not for long [because] I was working on my album. I had just put the hook and verse on it and there was an open verse. I’m like, ‘I’ma send it to him and see what he thinks.’ He sent it right back. He sent it back faster than some rappers.” In addition to working on Stalley's track, Durant also received an A&R credit on Drake's For All The Dogs in 2023. Check out Mike's praise of KD's verse below.

Killer Mike Shouts Out Kevin Durant

Shawty Smooth with the style and slick with the bars. Bravo Brother https://t.co/wo9P4hE7Pf — Killer Mike (@KillerMike) February 16, 2024

As for Killer Mike, he's been in the midst of a career year in 2024. At the Grammy Awards, he won three awards including Best Rap Album for his project, Michael. Be on the lookout for further updates on Killer Mike and Kevin Durant on HotNewHipHop.

