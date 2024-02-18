Kevin Durant Details A&R Role On Drake's "For All The Dogs"

Kevin Durant has detailed what he provided for Drake to land an A&R credit on the rapper's latest album, For All The Dogs. Speaking with reporters during the NBA All-Star break, the Phoenix Suns star revealed that he is always there for Drake to speak about life.

"Whenever Drake just wants to talk about life I'm there for him and he just gave me that title," Durant explained. He also confirmed that he doesn't plan on dropping an album of his own. "I doubt I have an album dropping, I just do it for fun," he said.

Kevin Durant Speaks During The All-Star Break

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - FEBRUARY 17: Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns speaks with the media at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on February 17, 2024, in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Drake and Durant have had a relationship for years at this point. The Toronto rapper has shouted him out on multiple songs, including "Weston Road Flows." He raps: "A lot of people just hit me up when my name is mentioned / Shout out to KD, we relate, we get the same attention / It's rainin' money, Oklahoma City Thunder." The questions about releasing an album come after Durant teamed up with Stalley for a feature on his latest single, "Scared Money." Check out Durant's comments on working with Drake as well as his own music below.

Kevin Durant On His Hip-Hop Career

While Durant is in Indianapolis for the All-Star game, Drake has been traveling the country on his and J. Cole's It’s All a Blur — Big as the What? Tour. He most recently made headlines for giving out $50,000 to a fan in Pittsburgh on Friday who had beaten cancer. He'll be performing on the tour through April. Be on the lookout for further updates on Kevin Durant as well as Drake on HotNewHipHop.

