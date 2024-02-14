Kevin Durant Raps With Stalley Amid Lil Wayne Collab Uncertainty

Kevin Durant was spotted rapping with Stalley this week. Footage shared by TMZ sees the rapper and basketball star going back and forth, with Durant appearing to rap about his late grandmother in the brief snippet. “RIP to Barbara Davis,We hit another layer/When she speak to me, it’s like she saying prayers,” Durant raps.

Additionally, the collab with Stalley comes as fans continue to wonder if they are going to hear Durant's reported collab with Lil Wayne. Wayne revealed the existence of the track last year during an interview with Bleacher Report. "I just want you to know you messed up. That song was being considered to be on Carter VI and now since you're saying something, it's not goin' on Carter VI," Wayne joked, directing his response at Durant himself. However, Wayne went on to say that the track was considered for ColleGrove 2. However, he decided he wanted to save it for another project.

However, it's not been all positive news about Durant this week. In a scathing episode of The Draymond Green Show, Green took shows at his Suns rivals and former teammate. "[Nurkic] and Kevin [Durant] questioning my character before," Green said. "As if you're going to question somebody's character about a basketball game, as if this is not real life, as if that don't affect people's pockets. I think all of it was really cowardly… I think they all wack. Both of them. Everyone was questioning what I said to KD after the game… This is me. I do this. Been doing this. Gonna keep doing this. Which is the same thing I said in that Clippers game years ago. Been winning championships. Been doing this. Gonna keep doing this when you leave here. Didn't lie. Got fined a whole game check… Fast forward, wasn't a lie," Green said.

Furthermore, Green went after Durant's teammate, Jusuf Nurkic. During the same segment on The Draymond Green Show, the veteran Warrior went after comments that Nurkic made during their tense first meeting since Green's suspension last week. Green dismissed Nurkic's comments about his volatility by suggesting that the center was just made that Green had cooked him all game. Green consistently brought up how poorly Nurkic had performed in the matchup. However, fans were quick to point out that the stat line that Green was roasting was a "typical Draymond night".

