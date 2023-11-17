“It’s All A Blur Tour – Big As The What?”: Drake & J. Cole Add 10 New Dates

After closing out his It's All a Blur Tour with 21 Sav in Toronto last month, Drake announced he would be taking some well-deserved time off to take care of his physical and mental health. Fans are fully in support of the rapper's decision. He's given us Certified Lover Boy, Honestly, Nevermind, Her Loss, and most recently, For All The Dogs over the span of just a few years. Despite his best efforts to rest, Champagne Papi continues to surprise us with a new project, Scary Hours 3, along with news of ten new dates added to his 2024 tour with J. Cole.

We were happy to hear the duo come together to get the Dreamville leader his first No. 1 single thanks to "First Person Shooter." Now, they've joined forces again on "Evil Ways," generating even more buzz for when the North Carolina native joins the Canadian onstage in January. They'll be kicking things off in Denver, Colorado on the 18th with a show from the original tour that previously had to be rescheduled. Afterward, you can catch them in San Antonio and Oklahoma City, both of which have had additional shows added.

Drake Extends Upcoming U.S. Tour with J. Cole

Other locations to add second dates to accommodate the countless Drizzy and Cole fans include Tampa, St. Louis, Cleveland, Buffalo, and Kansas City. In addition, cities like Belmont Park and Sunrise will see another concert from the former, though the latter won't be joining him.

At this point in his career, Drake has nothing left to prove, yet he's still dropping off new music consistently. On this weekend's release, Scary Hours 3, he went in on others in the industry, such as Joe Budden, Kanye West, and Pusha T. Read some of his best bars about his opps at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

