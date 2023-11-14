J. Cole’s Manager Responds To Fans Pleading For Shows In Bigger Markets

There have been plenty of truly massive tours this year across all genres of music. Taylor Swift, Beyonce, Travis Scott, and more have been rocking stages all across the globe. Drake is also among those names, but now he is going back for seconds after dropping For All The Dogs. While this would still be a great thing for music fans to have Drizzy go back on tour solo, J. Cole joining him just makes it all the more special.

It was announced just a handful of days ago as the It’s All A Blur Tour — Big As The What? Tour. Drake is going to make up some dates from his first tour according to HipHopDX. Both J. Cole and Drizzy are hitting the road in Denver on January 18. Then, it will end in Birmingham, Alabama in late March. While fans are stoked some are scratching their heads as to why the tour is focused on heading to small cities. Well, Cole's manager, Ibrahim "IB" Hamad, addressed those questions.

J. Cole's Manager Expresses Excitement To Go Back To Smaller Markets

In the tweets above, you can see that he wanted to make one thing clear. That focus was to show love to places they performed at when they were getting started. IB replied to one fan asking why there are no Washington D.C. shows. "I feel your pain [laughing emoji] but this is not a major city run." He continues, "The run is for the secondary market we don’t get to go to as much and do shows like how we use to. All Love to DC though." Then, he replied to those thanking him for bringing the stars to those who cannot make it to other locations. "Gotta pull back up to some of those markets we use to grind through on the come up. Can’t wait to see those cities again, been a minute."

