Khloe Kardashian Says Kim Kardashian Is More Confident After Kanye West Divorce

Khloe Kardashian says Kim Kardashian's confidence in herself has improved since divorcing Kanye West. Speaking about her sister for an interview with GQ, Khloe explained how the breakup has changed Kim for the better.

“Not that she wasn’t confident before,” Khloe told the outlet, “but it’s a different assurance that she has in herself. She knows she can do it on her own. She knows the power that she has within herself, as opposed to thinking the power was in someone else’s hands.” One of Kim's lifelong friends, Allison Statter, added: “I know how scared she was to do it. ’Cause deep down inside she wanted her family to stay together. And because she was like, ‘I don’t know what life is going to be like on the other side of this.’ I was just so proud of her.”

Read More: Khloe Kardashian Defends Kim K From Body-Shamer, Calls Them “Thirsty”

Khloe & Kim Kardashian Attend SKIMS Event

MIAMI, FLORIDA - MARCH 19: Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian at the SKIMS SWIM Miami pop-up dinner at SWAN on Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Miami, Florida. (Photo by J. Lee/Getty Images for ABA)

Khloe also discussed Kim's plans to become a lawyer, revealing that she already turns to her for legal advice. “I ask her anything and everything, so she sort of is my lawyer,” he said. “I just don’t pay her.” Kim has been studying law for years and expects to take the bar exam late next year or early 2025.

Kim spoke with GQ about several topics including her relationship with religion, the death of her father, and more. At one point, while speaking about parenthood, she explained that she strives to give her children as "normal" of a life as possible. “I try to have my kids be as normal as possible and live in a neighborhood where they can ride bikes to their cousins’ houses,” she said. “I understand that it is not a normal life. We’re never going to have a normal family life no matter what. As a parent, I want to protect them as much as I can.” Be on the lookout for further updates on Kim Kardashian on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian & NAV Share A Selfie Together

[Via]