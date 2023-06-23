Kim Kardashian recently revealed that she does actually have a favorite sister. It may not be who you expect, either. It turns out Kim’s favorite sister is Khloe Kardashian. During a conversation with Hailey Bieber, Kim defended Khloe. She says that people often unfairly criticize her and fail to recognize her as a human being. Kim and Khloe’s relationship was not always close. However, when Khloe had her daughter True, Kim stepped in to offer support. This has resulted in a stronger bond between them.

Kim expressed her frustration with fans who often misunderstand the full story. She said she sometimes reacts on social media to clarify the facts. Kim also mentioned that she occasionally claps back at critics when she feels the need to set things straight. According to her, she always has the facts to back her up. Additionally, Kim acknowledged that it can be frustrating when fans don’t have a complete understanding of what is truly happening behind the scenes.

Kim And Kourtney’s Wedding Feud

Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Kim Kardashian West attend the 2019 E! People’s Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on November 10, 2019 in Santa Monica, California.

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

In a recent episode, Kim found herself in conflict with Kourtney. This was after she posed for a Dolce & Gabbana campaign shortly after Kourtney featured the same brand at her wedding. Kim commented on the situation, expressing that she didn’t think she needed to ask for permission. She said she believed she was being considerate. However, tensions arose as Kourtney felt that her moment was overshadowed. Apparently, she thinks that there is a lack of loyalty within the family. Kourtney perceived Kim’s actions as a form of jealousy. In spite of the comments, she remained focused on her upcoming baby and her relationship with her husband.

Despite the ongoing tensions within the Kardashian family, Kim emphasized her close bond with Khloe. She often defends her against criticism. While conflicts may arise, the sisters have managed to support each other through various challenges. Clearly, their relationship has evolved into a strong friendship beyond simple familial bonds. Meanwhile, Kourtney’s focus is on her upcoming baby and maintaining a positive perspective despite the perceived dynamics within the family.

