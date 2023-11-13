Drake & J. Cole Tour 2024: Dates, Tickets & More

Just when you thought he was done, Drake announced that he’ll be going on tour in 2024 in support of his latest album, For All The Dogs, alongside J Cole. The 6 God revealed the dates on Monday morning for the It’s All A Blur – Big As The What? tour, which will include his “First Person Shooter” collaborator as support on the majority of the dates. This will undoubtedly be one of the biggest tours of 2024, especially given that both Drake and J Cole will share the stage together.

The announcement comes a little over a month after Drake completed the It’s All A Blur tour with 21 Savage in Toronto on Oct. 7th. That weekend, Drake also delivered his latest album, For All The Dogs. So, it seems like the upcoming shows will provide Drake a prime opportunity to test out bangers like “IDGAF” and “First Person Shooter," especially as fans revisit For All The Dogs.

Interestingly enough, this tour will mark the first time that Drake and Cole have hit the road together since the 2012 Club Paradise tour. Earlier this year, the two rappers joined forces for a co-headlining set at Dreamville Festival, and Cole later joined Drake on stage in Montreal when 21 Savage wasn’t allowed over the Canadian border.

The 22-date run of shows, presented by Cash App and Visa and produced by Live Nation, will kick off with two gigs at Ball Arena in Denver, CO on Jan. 18 and 19. The tour will feature a number of back-to-back arena dates, doubling up in New Orleans, Nashville, and Columbus before winding down with a show at The Legacy Arena at BJCC in Birmingham, AL.

Tickets for the It’s All A Blur Tour – Big As The What? will be available starting with the Cash App card presale on Wednesday, Nov. 15. Moreover, the general onsale will begin on Friday, November 17, starting at 11 a.m. local time.

A CashApp card pre-sale went live on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023, at 12 p.m. The following day, Thursday, November 16, 2023, Sprite and Chase Bank will also launch a pre-sale. Similarly, Live Nation also has a pre-sale event on November 16 (access code: VINYL). Tickets for the general public will be available on Friday, Nov. 17, at noon, local time, through Ticketmaster and DrakeRelated.com.

Otherwise, fans could purchase tickets from StubHub. The ticket resale company ensures that each order is delivered to the buyer through the StubHub FanProtect Program. Be warned, though: purchasing from a reseller could lead to higher ticket prices than Ticketmaster.

Jan. 18 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena *

Jan. 19 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

Jan. 22 – San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center – San Antonio

Jan. 25 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center

Jan. 29 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center *

Jan. 30 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

Feb. 2 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

Feb. 7 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena *

Feb. 8 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena *

Feb. 12 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Arena

Feb. 16 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

Feb. 20 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center *

Feb. 21 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

Feb. 24 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Feb. 27 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

Mar. 2 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

Mar. 5 – Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum

Mar. 10 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena

Mar. 14 – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena ^

Mar. 18 – State College, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center ^

Mar. 23 – Sunrise, FL @ Amerant Bank Arena ^

Mar. 27 – Birmingham, AL @ The Legacy Arena at BJCC ^



* Rescheduled dates

^ Without J. Cole

