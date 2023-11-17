Drake & J. Cole Do It Again With “Evil Ways”

Drake surprised everyone yesterday early in the morning as he revealed that he would be dropping a new 6-track EP. Scary Hours 3 is essentially a deluxe version of For All The Dogs. As Drizzy previewed, this was going to be a project with bars only. In the eyes of many, FATD had too much singing and too many slow tracks. People wanted Drake to drop some bars and give fans his best work to date. Well, he heard those comments and decided to show the world he's still got it.

If you have listened to Scary Hours 3, you know that he is really doing his thing on this project. There are some incredible verses and the instrumentals are hitting. There is even a song with J. Cole called "Evil Ways" that acts as a spiritual successor to the song "First Person Shooter." Overall, these two always come through with dope collaborations, and this is yet another example of that. Below, you can listen to the song in full.

Drake Is RAPPING Rapping

There are no hooks to be found here. Instead, Drake and Cole can be heard trading bars and going back and forth. It is a perfect dynamic and they do this style extremely well. At this point, a collaborative album might just be a possibility. However, one could say Drake deserves a break right about now.

Overall, this is a great track and it is an example of just how hungry Drake still is at this age. Let us know what you think of the song, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always be sure to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists. Furthermore, we will continue to bring you the latest releases.

Quotable Lyrics:

And now my paper folded like when teachers don't want classmates to see your grade

Time is speedin' now, I see the greys pokin' out this beard, but it's weird 'cause I feel like I ain't even age (Yeah)

Y'all seize the rage, feet firmly planted for these precious flowers I've been handed, watch me be the vase

