Joe Budden’s Criticism Is What Made Drake Drop “Scary Hours 3,” Fans Theorize

Drake's upcoming EP Scary Hours 3, which drops tomorrow (Friday, November 17), has fans pretty excited. Even though he said that he's taking a break from music after the release of For All The Dogs and his It's All A Blur tour with 21 S*vage this year, it seems like this is potentially the last gas left in the tank for him in 2023. Of course, Drizzy could prove us wrong with some more drops or activity in the future, just as he did with his announcement of the Big As The What? tour with J. Cole. However, some fans believe that there's a thorn in his side that is what actually compelled him to drop Scary Hours 3, and that's Joe Budden.

Moreover, a lot of fans took to social media to "thank" the rapper for supposedly prompting Drake to put out more material. This is because Joe Budden's criticism of For All The Dogs and its artist in general really rubbed the Toronto native the wrong way. Most likely, this idea centers around the OVO mogul wanting to prove the Slaughterhouse MC wrong with more solid bar-writing, straight-up hip-hop tracks, and probably a few subliminal or direct disses here and there. Other fans who subscribe to this theory, though, are just excited to see whether the former Everyday Struggle host rips into this project, too.

Fans Think Joe Budden Pressured Drake Into Dropping New Music

Of course, this is all purely speculative and probably just a meme or head-canon moment for most people. However, since Drake said that he wrote this material in a very raw way directly after For All The Dogs dropped, it's clear that Joe Budden is a big story and moment in his recent life that will likely inform this collection of tracks. Even if this is just a joke or doesn't turn out to be as obvious on Scary Hours 3, it's going to be hard not to keep Budden in the back of your head while listening. Nevertheless, check out more hilarious reactions to this announcement and its proximity to the media personality down below.

Meanwhile, the podcaster isn't really looking forward to Scary Hours 3, and probably won't be talking about it at all. Maybe some disses his way will have to change that, but it's clear that he's taking the high road on this one. So, are the fans right or is there going to be completely new or unrelated subject matter on this EP? Let us know your predictions in the comments and stick around on HNHH for more news and updates on Drake and Joe Budden.

