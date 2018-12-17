north american tour
- MusicBas Announces 2024 North American TourHe's taking his new album on tour starting in March.By Lavender Alexandria
- Pop Culture"It's All A Blur Tour – Big As The What?": Drake & J. Cole Add 10 New DatesCleveland, Oklahoma City, and San Antonio are among cities with additional concerts scheduled.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureSteve Lacy Faces Smoke Machine Issues On Tour: "They Trying To Kill Me, Y'all"The "Gemini Rights" star adds "smoking hazard" to his list of tour issues this year.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicYG Announces "The Red Cup" TourOhGeesy, Kalan.frfr, Day Sulan, and D3szn will be joining YG on The Red Cup tour. By Aron A.
- Pop CultureJack Harlow Announces "Come Home The Kids Miss You" North America Tour With The City GirlsHarlow will be hitting the road from September to October.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicKamaiyah Announces "Got It Made" Headlining TourKamaiyah is hitting the road on her first ever headlining tour to promote her new album, "Got It Made," making 20 stops in most major North American markets.By Lynn S.
- MusicBillie Eilish Tour Canceled Over Growing Coronavirus ConcernAs more festivals and concerts push back concerts, Billie Eilish announces the "WHERE DO WE GO" North American tour dates have been pushed back.By Aron A.
- MusicDoja Cat Announces "Hot Pink" TourDoja Cat announces North American headlining tour in support of her sophomore studio album, "Hot Pink."By Lynn S.
- TVThe Backstreet Boys Join Jimmy Fallon To Perform "The Thong Song"The Backstreet Boys & The Ragtime Gals bring you a re-imagining of "The Thong Song".By Noah C
- NewsYoung Nudy Shares "No Go" Single & Announces North American Tour DatesNudy Season is in the air. By Noah C
- MusicTory Lanez Co-Signs Summer Walker's "First & Last" Tour With MeliiTory Lanez is currently on the "Indigoat" tour with Chris Brown but he has time to show some love.By Aron A.
- MusicCupcaKKe Announces North American Tour, $10k To Be Raffled At Every ConcertCupcakKe comes up with an enticing proposition.By Devin Ch
- Music070 Shake Reveals North American Tour In Support Of Her "Modus Vivendi" Debut070 Shake sett to launch her debut LP "Modus Vivendi" with a barnstorming North American tour.By Devin Ch
- MusicBig K.R.I.T. Announces North American Tour: "From The South With Love" Big K.R.I.T. 's is gearing up for a busy 2nd half of the year.By Devin Ch
- MusicEminem Blesses Hawaii Fans With Surprise AnnouncementEminem is plotting on a "special event" in Honolulu. By Mitch Findlay