YG is fresh off of the release of his latest album, I GOT ISSUES. The long-awaited project faced several delays in the lead-up to its release, though he blessed fans with numerous tracks to hold them over. From records like “Scared Money” ft J. Cole and Moneybagg Yo that kicked off the campaign to the Mary J. Blige sampling bop “Toxic,” the rapper showcased a level of growth and maturity across his new opus.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 12: Rapper YG is seen at the private screening of ‘Spiral’ for 21 Savage and friends on May 12, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Lionsgate Entertainment)

Now, the “Run” rapper is revving up to hit the road in support of the project. This morning, he announced The Red Cup tour across North America which will launch at the beginning of 2023. The forthcoming tour will stretch across 17 cities including Los Angeles, New York City, and Detroit. Joining him on the tour is Kalan.frfr, Day Sulan, OhGeesy, and D3szn.

Check the tour dates below.

January 20 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium^

January 22 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Great Saltair^

January 24 – Garden City, ID – Revolution Concert House & Event Center^

January 26 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater^

January 28 – Vancouver, BC – PNE FORUM^

January 29 – Portland, OR – Theater of the Clouds^

January 31 – Reno, NV – Reno Events Center^

February 1 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena!

February 2 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum!

February 4 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena!

February 6 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre^

February 15 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory^

February 17 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit^

February 18 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY^

February 19 – Queens, NY – The Knockdown Center^

February 20 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway^

February 23 – Honolulu, HI – Neal S. Blaisdell Center^*

^Support from OhGeesy, Kalan.frfr, Day Sulan, and D3szn

! Support from OhGeesy, Day Sulan, and D3szn