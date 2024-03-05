Chris Brown Announces 2024 Tour Dates With The Help Of Ayra Starr & Muni Long

Chris Brown's hitting the road yet again this summer, and fellow musicians Ayra Starr and Muni Long will join him on the trek. Moreover, the 11:11 tour will kick off on June 5 in Detroit, Michigan and will cover many United States cities, as well as some Canadian spots; namely Montréal (June 20), Toronto (June 22), and Vancouver (July 27). The trio will embark on this journey for about two months before wrapping things up in Los Angeles, California on August 6. For those interested, the artist presale (password SENSATIONAL) goes live tomorrow (Wednesday, March 6) at 10AM, whereas the general public will gain access to tickets on Monday (March 11) at 10AM. Both time zones for the drop are unspecified, but they are presumably Eastern Time.

Furthermore, the "BEG FORGIVENESS" singer's special guests are dividing duties. Ayra Starr will join the tour for its first few dates, performing from Detroit to Toronto from June 5 to June 22. Then, Muni Long will hit Chris Brown's stage for a show in Boston, and then he'll have two solo shows in Philly and Baltimore before bringing Long back for the remainder of the July and August dates. Seems like a pretty promising lineup for breezy summer days, right?

Read More: Chris Brown Puts Alleged Usher Beef To Rest, Praises Super Bowl Halftime Show

As such, fans are pretty excited about this new run of shows, even if the Virginia native has some heavier stuff on his mind. Reports recently emerged that he could lose his home to cover for his alleged $1.76 million debt to Popeyes in their legal case. For those unaware, the company sued Chris Brown and accused him of failing to fulfill his financial obligations for two restaurant locations that he invested in. Not only that, but the court is not obligated to warn him of when authorities could seize certain assets to reclaim the money they are supposedly owed

Meanwhile, it will be interesting to see whether there are any promotional or partnership hiccups for the 11:11 tour. After all, the 34-year-old accused Ruffles of blocking him from the NBA Celebrity All-Star Game recently. Although he is still reckoning with his past crimes, the debate on how far this leniency should go is a heated one. Regardless, check back in with HNHH for the latest updates and more news on Chris Brown.

Read More: Nicki Minaj Shows Love To Chris Brown, Fans Want To See Him On “Pink Friday 2” Tour