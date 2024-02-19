Meek Mill Voices Support For Chris Brown & Calls Out Ruffles

Meek Mill voiced his support for Chris Brown on Twitter, Sunday night, after the singer claimed the NBA uninvited him from the All-Star Celebrity Game to keep sponsors happy. In turn, Meek criticized Ruffles and told fans to support Rap Snacks.

"That’s why it’s important we support rap snacks …. I live @RapSnacksNow over ruffles black owned and taste better!!!!!!" Meek wrote. Brown explained the situation on his Instagram Story, implying that backlash to his infamous felony assault conviction for physically abusing Rihanna in 2009 caused the league to drop him from the game.

Meek Mill Attends Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl Party

Meek Mill at Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl Party held at Marquee Dayclub Las Vegas at The Cosmopolitan on February 10, 2024, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images)

“I was asked by the NBA to play in the All-Star Game this year!" Brown revealed. "Only for them to call later and say I couldn’t do it because of their sponsors like Ruffles. At this point, I’m sick of bothering me and I’m tired of living in the f*cking past. I posted the emails so y’all could see. The NBA still was tryna get me to come and sit court side… NOT F*CKING HAPPENING." For its part, Ruffles has released a statement denying that they protested any celebrities involvement in the game. “Ruffles sponsored last night’s NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, however Ruffles did not have any involvement in, nor visibility to, any player decisions or celebrity invite discussions," the company said. Check out Meek's post below.

Meek Mill Speaks Out

That’s why it’s important we support rap snacks …. I live @RapSnacksNow over ruffles black owned and taste better!!!!!! — MeekMill (@MeekMill) February 19, 2024

Micah Parsons, Kai Cenat, Puka Nacua, and more all ended up participating in the game. Shannon Sharpe and Stephen A. Smith coached the two opposing teams. Be on the lookout for further updates on Meek Mill as well as Chris Brown on HotNewHipHop.

