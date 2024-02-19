Suge Knight Laments Industry Hypocrisy For Dr. Dre & Chris Brown

Suge Knight says there's a double standard in the industry when it comes to Dr. Dre. Discussing the Grammys naming their Global Impact Award after the legendary producer, Knight compared the industry's treatment of him to Chris Brown. He brought up the topic on his podcast, Collect Call.

“You can have a man that’s part of that secret society and they gonna give him an award — the Impact Award,” he said. “That motherf*cker beat up more b*tches than anybody. This man gets an award for beating up women. Chris Brown is stripped of his crown and not saying it was right that him and Rihanna got into it and they had a fight or he beat her up. I’m not saying that, but what I’m saying is this: he had a fight with one woman or he beat up one woman — and they still casting stones at him.”

American rapper and producer Dr Dre (born Andre Young), record executive Suge Knight (born Marion Knight Jr), and rapper Snoop. Dogg (born Calvin Broadus Jr) attend the premiere party for 'Murder. Was the Case' (directed by Dre and Fab Five Freddy), New York. New York, circa 1995. The short film stars Snoop Dogg and its soundtrack released on Knight's record label. (Photo by Nitro/Getty Images)

Knight further said: “They don’t give him his cigar, they don’t let him come perform, they don’t let him pretty much win awards. But you can have an Impact Award with Andre.” The award is said to “recognize the contributors, creatives and professionals with a proven track record of uplifting Black music.” JAY-Z was the latest artist to accept it. Check out Knight's full comments on Dr. Dre below.

Suge Knight Speaks On Dr. Dre & Chris Brown

The comparison between Dre and Brown comes after the latter claimed the NBA uninvited him from the All-Star Celebrity Game to keep sponsors happy. Be on the lookout for further updates on Suge Knight on HotNewHipHop.

