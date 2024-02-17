Tamika Mallory Speaks On Chris Brown's NBA All-Star Game Claims

Tamika Mallory says brands should have the right not to work with Chris Brown due to the singer's past sexual assault and domestic violence allegations. However, she also asked fans on social media when to forgive someone for their actions when they were younger. Brown had taken to Instagram on Friday to complain that the NBA uninvited him from the All-Star Celebrity Game due to sponsors being upset with his presence.

“I was asked by the NBA to play in the All-Star Game this year!" Brown revealed on his Instagram Story. " Only for them to call later and say I couldn’t do it because of their sponsors like Ruffles. At this point, I’m sick of bothering me and I’m tired of living in the f*cking past. I posted the emails so y’all could see. The NBA still was tryna get me to come and sit court side… NOT F*CKING HAPPENING."

Chris Brown Plays In A 2016 Celebrity Game

LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 11: Music artist Chris Brown handles the ball against music artist Kalin White during 2016 Power 106 All Star Celebrity Basketball Game at USC Galen Center on September 11, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images,)

While many fans came to Brown's support on social media, Tamika Mallory had a more nuanced take. She wrote on her Instagram: "On this issue… brands have every right to choose who they do or don’t want to work with in situations surrounding domestic violence, sexual assault etc etc… I have questions for our community… especially our women." From there, she asked at what point someone who did something wrong gets to move forward. Check out Mallory and Brown's posts below.

Tamika Mallory Addresses Chris Brown Situation

The NBA All-Star Celebrity Game tipped off on Friday night in Indianapolis. Be on the lookout for further updates on Tamika Mallory and Chris Brown on HotNewHipHop.

