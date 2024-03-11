Chris Brown Furious After Damaging Lamborghini In Hollywood Fender-Bender

Chris Brown got into a minor accident in his Lamborghini while leaving The Nice Guy in Hollywood after a night out, this weekend. TMZ reports that the fender-bender left his ride with "some major scuff marks." In pictures from the scene, he appeared quite frustrated over the incident.

The next morning, paparazzi caught Brown getting upset about the accident again while assessing the damage with a group of people. The exact extent of the damage remains unclear, but one photo shows the front bumper dented, amongst other scrapes.

Read More: Chris Brown Could Lose Home Amid $1.76 Million Popeyes Debt

Chris Brown Attends Grammy Awards

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 08: Singer Chris Brown attends The 57th Annual GRAMMY Awards at the STAPLES Center on February 8, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

The accident in Hollywood comes after Brown recently took to his Instagram Story to announce a deluxe version of his album, 11:11, and deride mainstream success. "11:11 deluxe album will contain 13 new songs. So all together 35 songs Drops 4/11 be 35 this year," he began in one post. From there, he added: "I DONT WANT TO BE ACCEPTED FROM NONE OF THE MAINSTREAM MEDIA AND FAKE CELEBRITIES. I AM KING IN MY OWN LANE. YOUR FAVE AINT GOT SH*T ON ME AND THEY KNOW IT. AINT FINNA TAP DANCE FOR APPROVAL. YOU WILL BEG FORGIVENESS OF ME THAT I DO KNOW." Prior to the post, he claimed the NBA uninvited him from the Celebrity All-Star Game due to backlash from sponsors.

The deluxe version of 11:11 is dropping on April 11. Brown worked with Bryson Tiller, Joyner Lucas, Tee Grizzley, and Davido on the new music. After the release, Brown will be going on tour later this summer with Ayra Starr and Muni Long. We're not permitted to post the images from the accident directly, but if you'd like to see them, you can do so by clicking the "Via" link below. Be on the lookout for further updates on Chris Brown on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Tamika Mallory Speaks On Chris Brown's NBA All-Star Game Claims

[Via]