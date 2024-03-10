Chris Brown Says He's Not Interested In Mainstream Acceptance, Teases "11:11 (Deluxe)"

Chris Brown says he has no interest in mainstream acceptance and that his upcoming deluxe version of his album, 11:11, will encompass 13 new songs. He made the comments in a pair of posts on his Instagram Story on Friday.

"11:11 deluxe album will contain 13 new songs. So all together 35 songs Drops 4/11 be 35 this year," he began in one post. From there, he added: "I DONT WANT TO BE ACCEPTED FROM NONE OF THE MAINSTREAM MEDIA AND FAKE CELEBRITIES. I AM KING IN MY OWN LANE. YOUR FAVE AINT GOT SH*T ON ME AND THEY KNOW IT. AINT FINNA TAP DANCE FOR APPROVAL. YOU WILL BEG FORGIVENESS OF ME THAT I DO KNOW."

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 13: (EDITOR’S NOTE: Image created using a star filter) Chris Brown performs during Tycoon Music Festival at State Farm Arena on February 13, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

His post comes after claiming the NBA removed from the All-Star Celebrity Game roster at the request of one of the event's sponsors. “I was asked by the NBA to play in the all star game this year! Only for them to call later and say they couldn’t do IT because of their sponsors, like RUFFLES,” Brown wrote on his Instagram Story at the time. “At this point I’m sick of people bothering me and I’m tired of living in the f—ing past.” He also shared a screenshot of an email appearing to invite him to the game. “I POSTED THE EMAILS SO YALL COULD SEE. The NBA still was tryna get me to come and sit court side… NOT F—ING HAPPENING,” Brown said. Ruffles denied having any say in who participated in the event.

Brown released 11:11 as his eleventh studio album back in November 2023. It features collaborations with Maeta, Byron Messia, Future, Fridayy, Davido, and Lojay. Check out Brown's latest post on Instagram above. Be on the lookout for further updates on Chris Brown on HotNewHipHop.

