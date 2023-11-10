Chris Brown Drops His 11th Album “11:11”

Chris Brown's career can be defined in many ways, good and bad. We all know that by now. It is the classic question of, "Can you separate the music from the person?" However, there is one thing that is hard to dispute. Breezy has one of the best careers in the R&B genre of all time. That is a very high honor with all of the greats that are going now and the ones that have paved the way.

The Virginia native has just added to his legacy and discography with his 11th studio album, 11:11. This project had a pretty clever and on-the-nose rollout. Originally, Brown was going to drop the project on Saturday, November 11. It is quite rare for big-name artists to do such a thing, which is why it was no surprise he switched it to today.

Listen To 11:11 By Chris Brown

In addition to that original plan, he was going to shorten the project to a concise 11 tracks. That would have been a massive far cry in comparison to how long his previous efforts have been. So, he made another last-minute call to drop the first 11 tracks at 11 p.m. and then another 11 at 11 a.m. But, the full album came out at the same time at midnight. Three singles were pushed out prior to the album. Those were "Sensational," "Summer Too Hot," and "Nightmares."

What are your initial thoughts on Chris Brown's brand-new album, 11:11? Where does this project rank within Brown's discography? Which songs are you enjoying the most right now? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Chris Brown, as well as all of the hottest album drops.

11:11 Tracklist:

Angel Numbers / Ten Toes Sensational (feat. Davido & Lojay) Press Me That's On You (feat. Future) Feel Something Best Ever (feat. Maeta) No One Else (feat. Fridayy) Shooter Nightmares (feat. Byron Messia) Very Special Messed Up Midnight Freak Moonlight Bouncing / G5 Make Up Your Mind Stutter Need A Friend Summer Too Hot Feelings Don't Lie Red Flags Closer Views

