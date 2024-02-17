Chris Brown Claims He Was Uninvited From NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

Chris Brown has claimed that he was uninvited from the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game. "I was asked by the NBA to play in the All-Star Game this year! Only for them to call later and say I couldn't do it because of their sponsors like Ruffles. At this point, I'm sick of bothering me and I'm tired of living in the f-cking past," Brown wrote on Instagram. Furthermore, Brown claimed that after uninviting him, the NBA still asked him to sit courtside at the game. While Brown posted an initial invitation from the league to appear at the game, he did not provide evidence of the league uninviting him.

It's the second major event in a week that Brown has seemingly been excluded from. Usher confirmed in a recent interview that he did not consider Chris Brown for a cameo at his Super Bowl halftime show. “No, I did not reach out to Chris Brown. I’m not gon’ tell you everybody I reached out to. I reached out to some hitters. I was curating what would be one of the greatest Super Bowls of all time and it actually turned into that because of who I reached out to," Usher said.

Read More: Chris Brown Tells Zion Williamson To Be "The Best Man You Can Be"

Kai Cenat Roasted For All-Star Celebrity Game Appearance

Meanwhile, Kai Cenat has been thoroughly roasted despite being on the winning team for the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game. Cenat was spotted being close to tears during the trophy ceremony, a clip that the internet immediately pounced on. Meanwhile, Cenat, who talked a big game before the event, saw very limited minutes and scored just four points all game for Team Shannon. Instead, Cenat was constantly seen having his calls for the ball ignored by game MVP Micah Parsons. Parsons absolutely balled out, putting up 37 points and 16 rebounds.

However, Team Stephen put up a valiant effort. C.J. Stroud, fresh off dating rumors with Amber Rose, put up 31 and 9. Meanwhile, YouTuber Tristan Jass put up 27 and 10 in the nine-point loss. Despite this, Stephen A. fell to his ESPN colleague despite declaring hours earlier that there was no way he was going to lose the game.

Read More: Chris Brown Posts Rant About "Fake Agenda Driving" Artists

[via]