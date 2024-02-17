Usher Reflects On Fan Backlash to Tameka Foster Relationship

Usher has opened up about the impact that fan reaction to his relationship with Tameka Foster had on him. "It was a bit unconventional in a time when I felt like my female fans were judgmental of the woman that I chose. She was a dark-skinned woman, and maybe they didn’t want to love her in a way because of maybe some reason that had to do with themselves. I don’t know. Or maybe she was not the best reference because of how she handled herself," Usher told PEOPLE.

Usher and Foster were married for two years between 2007 and 2009. At the time, many fans expressed a dislike of Foster due to the eight-year age gap between the couple as well as what they saw as "controlling behavior" towards Usher. Following their divorce, the two became locked in a vicious and well-publicized custody battle. Usher was married again between 2015 and 2018. He married his third wife last week, hours before he performed at the Super Bowl.

Usher Didn't Invite Chris Brown To Super Bowl

Meanwhile, Usher also recently revealed that he never intended to bring out Chris Brown at the Super Bowl. “No, I did not reach out to Chris Brown. I’m not gon’ tell you everybody I reached out to. I reached out to some hitters. I was curating what would be one of the greatest Super Bowls of all time and it actually turned into that because of who I reached out to," Usher said.

It's the second big event Brown has missed out on this week. Brown claimed that he was uninvited from the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game. "I was asked by the NBA to play in the All-Star Game this year! Only for them to call later and say I couldn't do it because of their sponsors like Ruffles. At this point, I'm sick of bothering me and I'm tired of living in the f-cking past," Brown wrote on Instagram. Furthermore, Brown claimed that after uninviting him, the NBA still asked him to sit courtside at the game. While Brown posted an initial invitation from the league to appear at the game, he did not provide evidence of the league uninviting him.

