Vince Carter & Chauncey Billups Headline 2024 Hall Of Fame Class Nominations

Vince Carter and Chauncey Billups headline the 2024 Basketball Hall of Fame class nominations. Carter, known as one of the NBA's greatest dunk artists, was an eight-time All-Star who played for 22 seasons before retiring in 2020. Meanwhile, Billups was a core piece of the defensively-minded Pistons of the early 2000s. Later, he would join the stacked mid-2000s Nuggets, often playing peacemaker in the tension between George Karl and Melo.

Other nominees include Seimone Augustus, a WNBA legend who was integral to the mid-2010s dynasty of the Minnesota Lynx. An eight-time All-Star, Augustus was also a two-time collegiate player of the year during her time at LSU. There is also Bo Ryan, a Wisconsin coaching legend who turned several Wisconsin schools into collegiate powerhouses. The inductees for this year's class will be announced in April as part of the men's Final Four festivities.

The nominees for the Hall of Fame were announced during the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game last night, which has been embroiled in controversy. Chris Brown has claimed that he was uninvited from the event. "I was asked by the NBA to play in the All-Star Game this year! Only for them to call later and say I couldn't do it because of their sponsors like Ruffles. At this point, I'm sick of bothering me and I'm tired of living in the f-cking past," Brown wrote on Instagram. Furthermore, Brown claimed that after uninviting him, the NBA still asked him to sit courtside at the game. While Brown posted an initial invitation from the league to appear at the game, he did not provide evidence of the league uninviting him.

It's the second major event in a week that Brown has seemingly been excluded from. Usher confirmed in a recent interview that he did not consider Chris Brown for a cameo at his Super Bowl halftime show. “No, I did not reach out to Chris Brown. I’m not gon’ tell you everybody I reached out to. I reached out to some hitters. I was curating what would be one of the greatest Super Bowls of all time and it actually turned into that because of who I reached out to," Usher said.

