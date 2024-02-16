George Karl Reignites Carmelo Anthony Beef

George Karl has suddenly reignited his beef with Carmelo Anthony. "Hey @carmeloanthony let’s not do this. You’re telling stories that are 20 years old. Let’s move fwd 💪. And u were overrated and u wish your game was as efficient as Detlef’s. 😆," Karl wrote on X. He was responding to a clip in which Melo was reflecting on his time in Denver. Specifically, Melo was talking about Karl's first impression on the team ahead of a revenge game against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Of course, Karl and Melo shared one of the more famous beefs in NBA history. What should have been a stellar coach-player tandem was marred by sniping and in-fighting. Karl's style didn't mesh with Melo and Melo's ego rubbed Karl the wrong way. Despite on-court success, the two were now far from clashing with one another. It's widely believed that Melo's exit from Denver was in part due to no longer being able to tolerate Karl. Their shared time in Denver is one of the great "what ifs" of both Nuggets and NBA history.

However, it's not the first time in recent months that Melo has taken shots at his former team. “When you think of 15 in Denver now, to this generation, you thinking Joker. I’m like, ‘F-ck is going on? 15?’” Melo told the 7am in Brooklyn podcast. Furthermore, Melo called the move "petty".

Melo spent eight years in Denver to begin his NBA career. However, after a string of playoff misses and one-and-done first-round exits, Melo announced that he would be exploring free agency when his contract expired in 2011. However, rather than let him walk, the Nuggets traded Melo to the Knicks. Before coming to the NBA, Jokic also wore No. 15 in Serbia. In the years since, Melo has been more and more open about his dissatisfaction with his time in Denver. Given the talent on that early 2000s Nuggets team, it was likely his best chance at a ring.

