Carmelo Anthony "Throwback" Performance Blows Jadakiss Away

On a recent joint appearance on 7pm in Brooklyn, Carmelo Anthony found a way to wow his close friend Jadakiss. As Jadakiss gave Usher his flowers for his recently-ended Vegas residency, he also mentioned that he still fondly remembered his time working with Usher. A moment later, Anthony was dropping a perfect cover of Kiss' verse from that collaboration, "Throwback". "He killed it!" Jadakiss exclaimed once Anthony had powered through the verse. You can watch Melo's impromptu performance below. Let us know in the comments what you thought of Melo's performance.

Jadakiss and Melo have been friends for most of Anthony's professional basketball career. After Melo retired in May, Kiss was sure to honor his close friend. As Jadakiss began his performance at an Air Jordan event in July, he played audio from the 2003 NBA Draft, specifically the announcement of Melo going third overall to the Nuggets. Melo was in the crowd and was evidentially touched by the unorthodox shoutout. Kiss has also referred to Anthony as his "little brother" on numerous occasions during their friendship. Furthermore, Kiss' son previously called his dad the "Melo of the [music] industry", drawing yet another parallel between the pair.

However, Melo isn't the only one with hip-hop connections. While walking through the crowd at Madison Square Garden during an It's All A Blur tour stop, Drake spotted a familiar face. The Toronto rapper bounded over to embrace and greet Kiyan Anthony, Melo's son. Furthermore, evidence from social media indicated that the pair had grabbed a picture together after the show.

Kiyan is a four-star recruit in the class of 2025. He is ranked #45 by 247 Sports and #52 by ESPN. He currently has a wealth of collegiate offers, including his father's alma mater Syracuse. Additionally, Carmelo Anthony revealed in post-retirement interviews that he had intended to retire earlier, but that his son encouraged him to keep playing. Kiyan's other offers are from Bryant, George Mason, Manhattan, and Memphis.

