Chris Brown Tells Zion Williamson To Be “The Best Man You Can Be”

Chris Brown weighed in on the summer's Zion Williamson drama during a recent appearance on Club Shay Shay with Shannon Sharpe. “It’s hard out here. I would just pray for Zion, man. Just pray and be the best man you can be at that point. I’m blessed to have three children — three different baby moms though — but I’m blessed to have a relationship with all of them. The energy I come with is a little more — I’m an R&B guy so I’m a little more subtle with it."

He continued. “It’s very hard but you also gotta watch out. We all wanna be in the same spot, same places, the clubs, we wanna be out. I still wanna see some beautiful women to this day. But at the same time you gotta be mindful of the certain company you will keep or the trappers will present themselves.” Furthermore, he sought active accountability from Williamson's teammates. “As athletes, I’m pretty sure the guys on their team give him real pep talks, ‘Look, you can’t do this.’ But on the road on our end it’s a little bit different, but I understand what he’s going through,” he added. “He’s gotta hold his head together.”

Read More: Chris Brown claims he has 15,000 unreleased songs

Chris Brown Thinks Of Himself As A "Good Person"

While it's debatable as to whether Chris Brown should be giving anyone advice about women, Brown certainly believes he has that right. “I think people think I have a careless outlook on it. It’s not that I have a careless outlook. It’s that I don’t care to make you believe that I’m a great person or a good person. I try to stay in my lane, get outta the way, don’t bother nobody. But I’m not gonna take no nonsense.”

Whether Brown is stays in his lane is debatable in and of itself. Earlier this year, reports emerged that Brown had violently jumped Usher at a birthday party in Vegas. The incident reportedly occurred because Usher had stood up for Teyanna Taylor, who had been the target of some hostility from Brown. Meanwhile, fans were divided online as to whether Brown was in fact a good person.

Read More: Selena Gomez hits back at her reaction to Chris Brown's VMA nomination being turned into a meme

[via]