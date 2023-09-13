Selena Gomez Responds To Viral Reaction To Chris Brown’s Nomination

Last night MTV hosted the VMAs and the cameras absolutely couldn't get enough of Selena Gomez. All night they panned to the actress and singer to get her reactions to whatever was going on. That created funny moments like her confused face and later covering up her ears during Olivia Rodrigo's performance. But while a lot of her reactions seemed to be in good faith, one in particular caught fans attention for feeling particularly authentic.

During the Best R&B Award the cameras were once again tuned in on Gomez. One of the nominees was Chloe's track "How Does It Feel" from her debut solo album In Pieces earlier this year. The song features Chris Brown, which got Chloe in some pretty hot water. Despite the controversy he brings with him everywhere he goes, the song received a nomination. But when it's nomination was being announced the cameras just happened to catch Selena Gomez reacting to it. In the short video she visibly frowns as soon as Brown's name is called, just to return to clapping for other nominees after. Check out the short viral clip below.

Selena Gomez Won't Be A Meme

Now according to TMZ Selena is responding to the quick meme status of her reaction. She took to her Instagram story to share a short message to fans. "I will never be a meme again. I'd rather sit still than be dragged for being myself. Much love," the brief statement reads. She doesn't deny her reaction to Brown's nomination, simply expressing her dissatisfaction with it becoming a meme.

Recently, Selena Gomez returned with her new song "Single Soon." As soon as the track was released fan speculation swirled that the break-up anthem could be talking about The Weeknd, who she famously dated. She quickly shut down any of that speculation with an Instagram comment though. What do you think of Selena Gomez's response to fans memeing her viral reaction video? Let us know in the comment section below.

