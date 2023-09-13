Chris Brown Says He Has 15k Unreleased Songs In The Vault

It's no secret that not everything an artist makes reaches the public eye. In particular, some artists like Playboi Carti, and Lil Uzi Vert have created an entire secondary market for leaks of unreleased music. But one artist in particular has made it a point to brag about how many unreleased songs he's recorded, Chris Brown. In a recent appearance on Shannon Sharpe's podcast, he made the claim that he has over 15k songs recorded that haven't been released. While Brown has always been a pretty prolific recording artist, those numbers are hard to believe even for him. Check out the full clip below.

Chris Brown was part of a viral meme that emerged overnight from the VMAs. Throughout the broadcast the cameras repeatedly cut to Selena Gomez for her reactions on, everything happening. In one particular moment when they were announcing the R&B nominees she had a memorable reaction. Brown was nominated for the award for his song alongside Chloe, "How Does It Feel." When his name was read out, Gomez visibly frowned which the internet immediately picked up and ran with.

Chris Brown Makes Wild Claim About His Vault

On a different podcast appearance last week Chris Brown reminisced on opening for Beyonce on tour. With all the talk this summer about Bey's ongoing Renaissance tour he reflected on serving as her opening act all the way back in 2007. In the clip he's sure to give Beyonce her flowers, calling her the "GOAT" and pointing out how much he paid attention to her stage presence in order to learn how to perform.

Brown was also compared to another legend in Michael Jackson. 50 Cent took to Instagram to share a painting of Brown being handed down the crown from Michael directly. Unsurprisingly, fans in the comments were pretty critical of both 50 and Brown for the post. Do you think Chris Brown is telling the truth when he claims to have 15k songs in the vault? Let us know in the comment section below.

