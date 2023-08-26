Chris Brown Jumps From A Waterfall In Jamaica

Chris Brown recently ventured to the Caribbean for a major performance at BZR weekend. The multi-day event takes place in Kingston, Jamaica and features performances from various artists, with Brown closing the weekend. The Virginia-born performer landed in the island’s capital earlier this week, and has since been sure to make the most of his trip.

He was spotted enjoying himself at a club earlier this weekend, vibing to some music while surrounded by friends. It looks like he’s also been pretty adventurous as of late, based on another clip. In the clip, Brown is seen preparing to jump off of a waterfall, clinging on to a couple of people who appear to be assisting him. He seemed to hesitate for a moment, but eventually committed to the jump. Some social media users are clowning him for looking a bit shaky amid the leap, but others can’t blame him for being careful.

Chris Brown Gets Adventurous

As expected, fans were overjoyed that the artist traveled to Jamaica to perform. Upon his arrival, reporters caught up with him and he shared a few thoughts. “Thank y’all for having me back, I appreciate y’all,” Brown said, “Jamaica, I’m here man. I’m excited.” Sean Kingston, who is also on the lineup, also spoke on the event. “I’m coming to co-headline with my brother Chris Breezy and we turning it up,” he explained. “It’s gonna be beautiful vibes so I’m looking forward to it. I’m coming home, it’s gonna be a movie, performing all the hits.”

Chris Brown’s Caribbean performance isn’t the only thing he has to be excited about lately. Earlier this month, the artist announced the potential release date of his new album, 11:11. Fittingly, the LP is expected to drop on November 11 of this year. The new project will also include 11 songs. “IM JUST focused on giving y’all the best to digest,” he told fans. Keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Chris Brown.

