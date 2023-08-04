Chris Brown Declares That He Can’t Be Canceled, Makes Fun Of “Weirdos” Trying To Do So

Chris Brown might be the “canceled” celebrity that brings that up the most often, even if it’s mostly in a gloating manner. Moreover, the R&B singer has often addressed people criticizing his current and past behavior, either asking them to hush up or flexing his continued success on them. No matter what his attitude is, it’s clear that, for some reason, Brown wants to make that part of his career history a part of his brand and identity. Many criticisms levied against him range from the vague and occasional to the serious and systemic. Of course, a big example is his attacking of Rihanna, but other examples of alleged mistreatment, colorism, and controversial statements also came up.

Furthermore, the “Summer Too Hot” star is intent on proving the haters “wrong” by boasting the fact that he’s still an industry titan. Recently, Chris Brown took to Instagram to share a slightly cringe-inducing Instagram Story on this topic for no reason other than he simply can. “WEIRDOS: didn’t we cancel Chris Brown?” he wrote on a black background. “Me: IM STILL ALIVE.”

Chris Brown Declares Himself Un-Cancelable

After some outlets covered the post on social media, the comments split themselves into camps of defense and scolding. “Can we normalize people making mistakes and LEARNING from them?!” one user posited. “People grow and change. Is it hard to subscribe to the notion that Chris has CHANGED?! Some of you probably still hold on to being teased in Kindergarten. Seek therapy and do not project your nonsense.” However, some would argue that Chris Brown hasn’t showed that growth, in large part because of his dismissal of everything after so long. “Um does cancel mean murder now?” one commenter wrote. “I stopped listening to him years ago but I don’t care if other people want to continue to listen to his music. I’m tired of people crying about being canceled. You’re clearly not so stfu.”

Meanwhile, he continues to sell wildly expensive tickets for his shows to considerable success and acclaim. Whether this narrative will ever fade will probably be a continuous question. However, a more important one is whether the artist himself will ever move past that. Until he does, how can he expect others to do so? Still, check back in with HNHH for the latest news and updates on Chris Brown.

