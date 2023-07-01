Chris Brown Tickets Selling For Astronomical Rates In Jamaica

Chris Brown is going to perform live in Jamaica on August 27th at the Jamaica National Stadium. And he’s banking on people to shell out millions of Jamaican dollars to come see him. If you want to see the hip-hop singer perform in Kingston in August, you might have to shell out $1.5 million in Jamaican currency. When it’s converted to American dollars, this number goes down to $10,000… which is still not cheap by anyone’s standards.

Tickets for the show go on sale today, according to Jamaica Loop News. Jamaican’s version of BZR Weekend — the famous Miami music festival — is bringing the “Under The Influence” show to the island. This is happening via The View Empire and its CEO, Ryan Burke. During a press conference, Burke informed the press that “First off, Chris Brown is super excited about the show. One of the shows that he was really excited about was this show, which is why he said he’d love to be a part of the project.”

Read more: Chris Brown Wants His Ex-Housekeeper To Take Mental Exam Amid Dog Attack Trial

Chris Brown’s Recent Legal Battle & New Single

Chris Brown has been in the news recently for his various legal lawsuits, as well as a 2014 bipolar disorder diagnosis that continues to be a personal struggle. Nevertheless, he is coming to Jamaica to perform with the likes of Sean Kingston, Teejay, and Dexta Daps. His new single, “Summer Too Hot,” and his remix of Ty Dolla Sign’s “Motion” should feature prominently in the Jamaican show.

While the $10,000 ticket is for the Sky VEW Suite, bleacher tickets are down at an affordable $45 USD. Certain VIP tickets range from $175 to $475. The higher-end suites are limited edition, with 24 cabana suites available (at $5000 USD a pop) and 12 Sky VEW Suites available. For Chris Breezy, he is excited to perform on the island. It will be a nice reprieve from all of the legal issues that have been plaguing his life recently.

Read more: Ty Dolla $ign Recruits Chris Brown For “Motion” Remix

[Via] [Via] [Via]