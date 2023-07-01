Chris Brown is teaming up with Ty Dolla $ign for a remix of the latter’s recent hit “Motion,” and the best news is that it drops tomorrow, Monday (July 17). Moreover, snippets of the team-up indicate that the two R&B singers are going to share a lot of vocal chemistry on the wavy instrumental. Of course, this is far from the first time they’ve collaborated on a track together; in fact, they’re pretty much a guaranteed pair for a soulful cut. There’s “Surrounded” with Wiz Khalifa and Jeremih, “Only 4 Me” with Verse Simmonds, and “Nothin’ Like Me” with Tyga. Many of these, as you can see, are collaborations with other artists as well, and they always add a unique flair.

Furthermore, it seems like Ty Dolla Sign himself knows that “Motion,” and its Chris Brown remix, is going to be a big draw for him. For example, he recently announced his fall tour, “more motion less emotion,” so hopefully this makes for a compelling rollout for a new project. If you’re interested in checking it out, it kicks off on September 15 in San Diego and wraps up about a month later on October 27. Symba and Leon Thomas will also support him throughout the trek.

Chris Brown Is Remixing Ty Dolla Sign’s “Motion”

🚨 Ty Dolla Sign & Chris Brown's 'Motion' out on all platforms July 17th. pic.twitter.com/DdZKivHEcb — BreezyRelated (@breezyrelated) July 16, 2023

However, all this said, Chris Brown also has a lot more on his plate to consider apart from his new music releases. Still, it has to do with a pretty bizarre lawsuit involving one of Breezy’s dogs attacking his housekeeper and her sister while they took care of his house in 2020. Apparently, the court pushed the trial date back from September of this year to December, according to new reports from court documents obtained by Radar Online. In addition, Brown’s team said that the pushback would not harm the housekeeper.

Meanwhile, they also argued that medics are still treating her for injuries under her worker’s compensation claims. As such, the team still needs time to gather the evidence necessary for trial to proceed. It’ll be some time before we get an update on that, but in the meantime, he might have some more releases to look forward to this year. For more news and the latest updates on Chris Brown and Ty Dolla Sign, come back to HNHH.

