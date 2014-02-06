Verse Simmonds is a successful rapper, singer, songwriter and producer born in Puerto Rico, raised in Saint Thomas (United States Virgin Islands) and currently based in Atlanta, Georgia. Stepping foot in the game in '96 under the mentorship of Shama Joseph, they went on to form "The Jugganauts" production duo, and were eventually discovered by Genuine Music Group. Verse has essentially been low key popping ever since. His impressive writing credits include Justin Bieber's "Confident", Chris Brown's "Love More" and "Don't Think They Know". However, he's also very much passionate about his solo career as well, and recently came under the guidance of Interscope A&R Ray Daniels (of Raydar Management) as well as Cloud 9's Mark Barnes in order to take it to the next level.. The last we heard of him was a June 2013 rendition of Kendrick Lamar's "Bitch, Don't Kill My Vibe", featuring Ashley Nicole on the assist. Stay tuned for updates on his movements, y'all. There's much more to come.