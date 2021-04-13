Dog Attack
- SportsAaron Gordon Out Indefinitely After Christmas Day Dog AttackGordon required 21 stitches due to bites on his face and hand.By Ben Mock
- MusicChris Brown Joining Ty Dolla Sign For New Remix, Dog Attack Lawsuit Pushed BackTy Dolla's previous single "Motion" has been a big hit that Brown's now hoping on, although he's got bigger fish to fry.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureChris Brown Dog Attack Accuser Requests $1 Million Default Judgment: ReportPatricia Avila and her sister were reportedly cleaners at the singer's mansion when they were allegedly attacked by his dog in 2020.By Erika Marie
- FootballEzekiel Elliott Catches Yet Another Lawsuit Over Alleged Dog BitingThis marks the third lawsuit over Elliott's dogs in the past fourteen months.By Joe Abrams
- CrimeChris Brown Sued By Ex-Housekeeper Over Alleged Dog Attack: ReportChris Brown's facing a lawsuit from his former housekeeper and her husband after the singer's dog allegedly mauled her. By Aron A.
- SportsEzekiel Elliott Sued After Dog Reportedly Bites Yet Another PersonThis isn't the first time Elliott's pet Rottweiler has been accused of biting people.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureChris Brown Sued After Cleaning Lady Was Allegedly Attacked By Dog: ReportThe injured woman's sister, who is also his housekeeper, is suing Brown because she claims she suffered PTSD following the alleged attack.By Erika Marie