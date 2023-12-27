Aaron Gordon Out Indefinitely After Christmas Day Dog Attack

There is "no timetable" for Aaron Gordon to return to the Nuggets after he was attacked by a dog on Christmas Day. Per Shams Charania, Gordon suffered "serious dog bites to his face and shooting right hand on Monday -- requiring 21 stitches". Later, the team said that Gordon was "in good condition and will remain away from the team while he recovers". Gordon is averaging 13.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 3.4 assists a game this season. He is in his fourth year with the team.

The Nuggets, with Gordon a key player, have started their title defense well and sit at 22-10 on the season. This includes a currently active five-game winning streak. However, they only hold the second seed in the West due to the white-hot Timberwolves. Minnesota holds a 22-7 record. Nikola Jokic has been the powerhouse of the Nuggets this season. The two-time MVP is averaging a double-double with 26.4 points and 12.3 rebounds. Furthermore, Jokic is also averaging 9.2 assists a game, nearly putting him on a triple-double.

Ja Morant Faces Criticism For Gun Celebration

Without Gordon, the Nuggets will be short-handed as they host the Grizzlies, who are yet to lose since Ja Morant's return to the team. However, Morant has found himself in a new controversy this week. After dropping a dunk, Morant appeared to fire off two imaginary guns before running back down the court. Of course, this caused a lot of outrage given that Morant is just four games into a season cut short by a gun-related suspension. However, the Grizzlies appeared to be a fan of the move, sharing the clip to the team's official X account.

The win over the Pelicans marked the Grizzlies' fourth consecutive win, meaning the team is 4-0 since Morant returned to the team. Morant had a game-high 31 points along with 7 assists. However, Morant was also tied for a game-high 6 turnovers with the Pelicans' Zion Williamson. Denver won a close game against a Morant-less Memphis in their second game of the season.

