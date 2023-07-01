Chris Brown is putting up a fight in a lawsuit brought forth against him concerning an alleged dog attack. Moreover, sisters Maria and Patricia Avila claim that while staying at Brown’s home as housekeepers, one of his dogs attacked them. He hired them at a rate of $600 per day, and while Maria seeks $71 million in damages for her injuries, Patricia seeks an undisclosed amount for “extreme emotional distress.” However, it seems like the star singer wants to go the extra mile to disprove these claims and set the record straight. Court documents obtained by Radar Online suggest that he and his lawyers motioned on Monday (July 17) for the court to subject Maria to an eight-hour mental evaluation.

Furthermore, it seems like the court case will treat each sister’s claims separately, as they involve different accusations and parameters. Still, other obstacles exist in this trial’s path towards completion that could further complicate things. For example, Chris Brown’s legal team pointed out that medics are still treating the ex-housekeeper for her injuries under her worker’s compensation claims. As such, they argued that they still need more time to gather the evidence necessary to push the case forward.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JUNE 17: Chris Brown attends Ant Tha Ladies Man Birthday Celebration at Sound Nightclub on June 17, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage/Getty Images)

In fact, this argument from the R&B entertainer’s team led to the court pushing the trial date back from September of this year to December. That being said, despite its distant start date, surely more updates will emerge concerning this bizarre case. In addition, Chris Brown and his lawyers maintained that the trial pushback would not negatively impact Maria and Patricia’s personal or legal affairs. It’s unclear how it would, but with millions of dollars on the line, it’s natural for the parties to want as prompt of a conclusion as possible that works out in their favor.

Meanwhile, other elements of the trial, upon further investigation, might tilt the scales one way or another. One of these is whether Maria and Patricia provoked the canine before its alleged attack, yet California’s liability laws point all blame for dog bites to the dog owner. The former point is what will determine the latter’s validity, so we’ll have to wait and see. On that note, log back into HNHH for the latest news and updates on Chris Brown.

