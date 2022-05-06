dog
- MusicLizzo "Heartbroken" After Beloved Dog Pooka Passes Away"We will always love you," Lizzo says of her pet.By Caroline Fisher
- SportsShannon Sharpe Always Puts His Dogs Over Women: Watch Him Explain WhyWhat about you, folks: are your pets the biggest thing in the world to you or do they take a backseat when you're connecting with someone?By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicMissy Elliott Confides In Fans After The Death Of Her Dog HoodieHoodie was 17 years old.By Lavender Alexandria
- StreetwearDrake Proves He's "For All The Dogs," Rocks Doberman MaskDrake wore a dog mask today.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureChris Brown Wants His Ex-Housekeeper To Take Mental Exam Amid Dog Attack TrialThe singer isn't fighting this case quietly.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop Culture2 Chainz Mourns Death Of His Dog, Trappy, In Heartfelt Post2 Chainz is mourning the loss of his French bulldog, Trappy.By Cole Blake
- MusicBoosie Badazz Gifts His Daughter A PuppyBoosie went all out for his daughter's birthday.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop Culture50 Cent Interrogates His Dog After It Chews Up His Weights50 Cent's dog has an impressive poker face.By Evelyn Meyer
- MusicLady Gaga Sued By Woman Charged In Dog Theft For $500K RewardWhile Jennifer McBride says that Gaga didn't follow up on her promise, it's hard to get her to pay when McBride was found as a complicit actor in the singer's dogs' theft.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureDoja Cat Trolls Amber Heard's Testimony On TikTok: VideoDoja seems to have moved on from her beef with 17-year-old "Stranger Things" star Noah Schnapp.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureRussell Wilson & Ciara Come Under Fire From PETA Over Puppy AdoptionPETA is upset with Russell Wilson and Ciara for not adopting a puppy from a shelter.By Cole Blake
- GramBritney Spears Poses Fully Nude With Her DogBritney Spears shared a nude photo of her strategically posing with her dog, Sawyer.By Jordan Schenkman