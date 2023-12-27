Lizzo "Heartbroken" After Beloved Dog Pooka Passes Away

Fans have seen countless celebrities taking part in holiday festivities this week but unfortunately, Lizzo's in the process of mourning. The songstress took to social media earlier this week to reveal that she's lost her pet dog, Pooka. It's unconfirmed what led to her beloved pup's passing. She's made it clear, however, that the loss has been difficult to swallow.

She took to Instagram yesterday to share a variety of photos of herself and loved ones posing with Pooka. "I’m not ok im so heartbroken rip Pooka," she captioned the carousel. Countless fans have come through with words of support as she reckons with the animal's passing, noting how difficult losing a pet can be. "We will always love you, Pooka Diamanté Jefferson," Lizzo captioned another sweet shot of her and the dog. "4•10•2005 - 12•24•2023."

Lizzo Says Goodbye To Pooka

While the loss of her pet has certainly put a damper on the "Juice" performer's holiday, it's not the only unfortunate circumstance plaguing her as of late. Earlier this year, she was hit with a lawsuit from various former backup dancers who accused her of sexual harassment and other workplace misconduct. She's since moved to have the documents sealed, though the judge has yet to rule on the motion. Her team argues that “documents, correspondence and testimony that contain sensitive, confidential information and/or proprietary business information, including employee compensation, contract negotiation, and third-party sensitive contact information” should not be available to the public.

After addressing the allegations and denying any wrongdoing, Lizzo shared last month that she's in the process of self-improvement. "I’m working.. on music, myself, relationships with people and food, my anxiety, my body, my business, and my trust issues with the world. But they are deep now, deeper than they’ve ever been," she revealed. Fans can only hope that their support, combined with the love of family and friends, will help Lizzo move forward after the loss. Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

