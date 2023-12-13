Lizzo Flaunts Her Grinch Costume Before Christmas

Who says you can't dress up for Christmas?

BYAlexander Cole
Reel To Reel: LOVE, LIZZO

Lizzo has been going through quite a few allegations as of late as it pertains to her conduct and the way she treats her employees. Overall, there are dancers on her team who have accused her of sexual coercion. Moreover, there have also been allegations of fatphobia. These are all things that go against what Lizzo is supposed to stand for. However, the artist has clapped back at these lawsuits and allegations. She claims she did nothing wrong, and she has continued to go on about her business.

At this stage, it seems like fans are coming around to the artist again. While there are those who are a bit suspicious thanks to the allegations, others are still very much on the Lizzo train. She is likely working on a new album, and she is still getting co-signs from the likes of Beyonce. Needless to say, she is not going anywhere, at least not right now. In fact, she has been very active on social media. For instance, she just came through with some snaps of her dressed as The Grinch.

Read More: Lizzo's Best Bars About Self-Acceptance

Lizzo Is The Grinch

Of course, The Grinch is an iconic character in the Dr. Seuss universe. It is a Christmas staple, and while it may not be Halloween, it is cool to see Lizzo embrace the character. The outfit and the makeup are on point here. In fact, the hardest part of the outfit has got to be the shoes and the purse with the swirls on them. It all makes for a really great look that embodies the character perfectly. However, the character choice may come as a bit ironic to some given the allegations that are out there right now.

Let us know what you think of Lizzo and her latest costume, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always be sure to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming releases.

Read More: Lizzo's Team Responds To Newest Workplace Lawsuit

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.