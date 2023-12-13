Lizzo Flaunts Her Grinch Costume Before Christmas

Lizzo has been going through quite a few allegations as of late as it pertains to her conduct and the way she treats her employees. Overall, there are dancers on her team who have accused her of sexual coercion. Moreover, there have also been allegations of fatphobia. These are all things that go against what Lizzo is supposed to stand for. However, the artist has clapped back at these lawsuits and allegations. She claims she did nothing wrong, and she has continued to go on about her business.

At this stage, it seems like fans are coming around to the artist again. While there are those who are a bit suspicious thanks to the allegations, others are still very much on the Lizzo train. She is likely working on a new album, and she is still getting co-signs from the likes of Beyonce. Needless to say, she is not going anywhere, at least not right now. In fact, she has been very active on social media. For instance, she just came through with some snaps of her dressed as The Grinch.

Lizzo Is The Grinch

Of course, The Grinch is an iconic character in the Dr. Seuss universe. It is a Christmas staple, and while it may not be Halloween, it is cool to see Lizzo embrace the character. The outfit and the makeup are on point here. In fact, the hardest part of the outfit has got to be the shoes and the purse with the swirls on them. It all makes for a really great look that embodies the character perfectly. However, the character choice may come as a bit ironic to some given the allegations that are out there right now.

Let us know what you think of Lizzo and her latest costume, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always be sure to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming releases.

