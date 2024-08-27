Lizzo Continues To Flaunt Body Transformation With Red Bathing Suit Thirst Trap

Lizzo is making progress.

Lizzo is an artist who has never shied away from being herself. Overall, she has a ton of haters out there. However, she has plenty of adoring fans as well. For the most part, she has been a leader in the body positivity movement. She has never denied her size, but she has also never apologized for it. She has always sought to show people that you can be healthy, regardless of your size. That said, Lizzo has since started going on a fitness journey, which has resulted in weight loss.

In fact, she recently flaunted this weight loss while declaring that she would get going on a hiatus of sorts. Despite the hiatus, fans are most definitely excited for Lizzo right now. After all, it is an exciting time for her right now. She is going through a transformation, and she seems to be doing well mentally. On social media, she continues to showcase her aforementioned weight loss, this time with a red bathing suit thirst trap, which you can view down below.

Lizzo On The Gram

Fans over at The Neighborhood Talk were impressed with the transformation. "What I respect most is she has the money to go to the doc but she’s working it off. I hope her plastic friends in Hollywood are supporting her decision," one person wrote. "She worked hard for her body. She deserves to show it off," said another. Needless to say, fans are being very supportive, which is always nice to see given the fact that the internet is usually a sea of hate.