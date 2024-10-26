Lizzo Reveals Daring Halloween Costume Clapping Back At "South Park" Ozempic Jokes

BYGabriel Bras Nevares356 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Lizzo "The Special Tour 2023" - Sydney
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JULY 23: Lizzo performs at Qudos Bank Arena on July 23, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Don Arnold/WireImage/Getty Images)
Lizzo's starting spooky season with a bang.

Lizzo is getting ready to have a good time during Halloween, and she took jokes made at her expense as fuel for a creative costume. Moreover, she recently took to Instagram with various photo dumps of her self-proclaimed "LizzOzempic" costume, which plays off of a recent South Park parody that presented her and her music as an alternative to the weight loss medication. In the episode, the joke is that the "medication" would make users "not give a f**k" about their weight. The Detroit native is very happy to do so, and to continue to advocate for body positivity and confident self-worth.

"That's crazy!" Lizzo had said while reacting to the South Park skit online. "I just feel like, damn, I'm really that b***h. I'm really that b***h! I really showed the world how to love yourself and not give a f**k to the point where these... men in Colorado know who the f**k I am and put it on their cartoon that's been around for 25 years. I'm really that b***h and I showed y'all how not to give a f**k and I'ma keep on showing you how not to give a f**k. Oh, oh, oh, oh, Lizzo, b***h!" she sang at the end of her TikTok video.

Read More: Lizzo Gets Support From SZA While Firing Back At Responses To Her Weight Transformation On Instagram

Lizzo's "LizzOzempic" Costume

If you're curious, you can check out more of Lizzo's posts showing off her "LizzOzempic" costume by clicking the "Via" link down below. This cheeky costume comes as she recently gave a pretty light response to allegations that she's using Ozempic on her fitness and weight loss journey. In fact, the 36-year-old seems very pleased with them in a certain sense, as they let her know that her hard work is paying off. If exercise prompts those rumors, then she's happy to keep pumping iron and loving herself with no need for medication.

Elsewhere, another big story around Lizzo these days surrounds the allegations against her about her supposed creation of a hostile work environment. When asked about the matter at Fortune's "Most Powerful Women" event, she declined to elaborate on it and instead called to attention the event's focus on fostering strong female leaders and forces. As for the allegations themselves, a court of law has yet to make heads or tails of the situation in its entirety.

Read More: Lizzo Says "It's About Damn Time" For A "Mrs. Commander-In-Chief" During Kamala Harris Rally

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
...