Lizzo Reveals Daring Halloween Costume Clapping Back At "South Park" Ozempic Jokes

Lizzo's starting spooky season with a bang.

Lizzo is getting ready to have a good time during Halloween, and she took jokes made at her expense as fuel for a creative costume. Moreover, she recently took to Instagram with various photo dumps of her self-proclaimed "LizzOzempic" costume, which plays off of a recent South Park parody that presented her and her music as an alternative to the weight loss medication. In the episode, the joke is that the "medication" would make users "not give a f**k" about their weight. The Detroit native is very happy to do so, and to continue to advocate for body positivity and confident self-worth.

"That's crazy!" Lizzo had said while reacting to the South Park skit online. "I just feel like, damn, I'm really that b***h. I'm really that b***h! I really showed the world how to love yourself and not give a f**k to the point where these... men in Colorado know who the f**k I am and put it on their cartoon that's been around for 25 years. I'm really that b***h and I showed y'all how not to give a f**k and I'ma keep on showing you how not to give a f**k. Oh, oh, oh, oh, Lizzo, b***h!" she sang at the end of her TikTok video.

Lizzo's "LizzOzempic" Costume

If you're curious, you can check out more of Lizzo's posts showing off her "LizzOzempic" costume by clicking the "Via" link down below. This cheeky costume comes as she recently gave a pretty light response to allegations that she's using Ozempic on her fitness and weight loss journey. In fact, the 36-year-old seems very pleased with them in a certain sense, as they let her know that her hard work is paying off. If exercise prompts those rumors, then she's happy to keep pumping iron and loving herself with no need for medication.