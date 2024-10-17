Lizzo Dodges Question About Hostile Workplace Allegations During Female Empowerment Event

Lizzo didn't think that was the space to speak on the allegations against her.

Lizzo has experienced a pretty turbulent last couple of years, mostly due to hostile workplace and sexual harassment allegations against her in a lawsuit from various former dancers, along with other claims. However, with the case still reportedly on hold for now, she feels much better about sharing her ups and downs, speaking on her mental health, and addressing the public more visibly. Well, sometimes. During Fortune's "Most Powerful Women" event, the singer was asked about the allegations for an interview. Her response does not go into much detail about the accusations, most likely for legal reasons. But it does suggest that this event wasn't the space to go into that.

"You know, I don't want to talk about things like that," Lizzo expressed when asked how she felt about the allegations. "This isn't the space for it. We're celebrating female CEOs and powerful women. This isn't really the space to talk about the negative things that happen to us. 'Cause so much negative stuff happens to powerful women, and this is not the space." "Right. As I agree with you, I don't think this is the platform for that. *laughs*," she continued when the interviewer spoke on the necessary opportunity for powerful women to address their own allegations in their own words rather than through other reports.

Lizzo Declines To Answer Question About Allegations

"I’m the happiest I’ve been in 10 months," Lizzo shared concerning her mental health a few months ago. "The strange thing about depression is you don’t know you’re in it until you’re out of it. I’m definitely not all the way as carefree as I used to be.. But the dark cloud that followed me every day is finally clearing up. My smile reaches my eyes again and that’s a win. I thought my album was finished.. but I gotta get some of these good vibes off in a banger real quick. Thanks for your patience [red heart emoji]."