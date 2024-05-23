Lizzo Claims Her Mental Health Is Recovering From Last Year

Lizzo had a pretty turbulent 2023 by her standards. After a few years of being one of the biggest and most beloved stars in music on the back of hits like "Juice," "Truth Hurts," and "About Damn Time" she hit some rocky waters. It began with a pretty serious accusation leveled by former dancers accusing the pop star of both participating in and tolerating abusive behavior towards her dancers. The allegations seemed to divide fans with some believing the claims outright and others believing the singer's public image as a beacon of positivity implying that she wouldn't tolerate anything of the sort.

Regardless of how each individual fan felt, it clearly took a bit of a toll on Lizzo herself. She stayed out of the public spotlight for a few weeks following the allegations. When she did pop up in public she was occasionally visibly emotional about the whole thing. She's slowly worked her way more and more back into the public light and recently took to Instagram with an update on how she's doing. "I’m the happiest I’ve been in 10 months. The strange thing about depression is you don’t know you’re in it until you’re out of it," the post begins. It's accompanied by a basic mirror selfie of the singer. Check out the full post below.

Lizzo Says She's Doing Better Now

Lizzo's post continues. "I’m definitely not all the way as carefree as I used to be.. But the dark cloud that followed me every day is finally clearing up. My smile reaches my eyes again and that’s a win. I thought my album was finished.. but I gotta get some of these good vibes off in a banger real quick. Thanks for your patience," it concludes.

