Lizzo's Wild Tree-Inspired Met Gala Dress Leaves Social Media Users Split

The 2024 Met Gala: "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Arrivals
Lizzo at the 2024 Met Gala: "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

"IF IM NOT IN UR BEST DRESSED UR FATPHOBIC," Lizzo jokes.

The 2024 Met Gala brought about countless head-turning celebrity looks, but not all of them were well-received by fans. This year's theme was "The Garden of Time," a 1962 short story by J.G. Ballard. Of course, the carpet was flooded with florals, though some stars opted for a less obvious approach. Lizzo, for example, went as a tree.

The "Juice" performer stunned in a nude gown by Paris-based label Weinsanto, complete with leaf-like pops of pink, purple, and gold. Her look also featured a bold headpiece, which is arguably the most controversial element of the look. Its unique silhouette is also a hot topic of debate, as it seemed to have made her journey across the carpet noticeably difficult.

Lizzo's 2024 Met Gala Look

While some social media users are now comparing Lizzo to Groot, others think her headpiece more closely resembled a cone that a dog would wear home from the vet. Many are also likening the look to a lampshade, a basketball hoop, a used coffee filter, and more. Luckily, not everyone has something negative to say about the eye-catching gown. Several supporters are showing love to the "Good As Hell" artist for the fun fit, and arguing that it was perfectly on-theme.

Lizzo took to social media last night to share some photos from the evening, showing off the awe-inspiring dress and accompanying headpiece. "IF IM NOT IN UR BEST DRESSED UR FATPHOBIC," she joked in her caption. "Girl, this was not it. I love you though," one fan commented. "I actually really love this!" another wrote. "And would love to know the story behind the look."

Social Media Reacts To Lizzo's Met Gala Look

Were you a fan of Lizzo's Met Gala look? Do you agree that she missed the mark, or do you see the vision? Share your thoughts in the comments section, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates. Check out some social media users' reactions down below.

