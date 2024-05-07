Nicki Minaj Rocks Eye-Catching Floral Gown To 2024 Met Gala

Nicki Minaj rocked an extravagant floral gown to the 2024 Met Gala to match the event's theme, "The Garden of Time." It's far from the first time the rapper has turned heads at the iconic gala. She's also attended in the years 2013, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2022.

When The Neighborhood Talk shared the outfit on Instagram, Minaj's fans flocked to the comments section with praise. One user wrote: "Let’s not forget she on a sold out world tour. Stopped her tour to come show yall that these fashion houses would d i e for the chance to drape the queen. CLOTH TALK FR DONT PLAY WITH HER." Other users compared her outfit to Cardi B's. "So Nicki dressed the theme and people saying she can’t dress meanwhile cardi came dressed as the voodoo/ Santeria princess. People please let’s be open and honest in 2024 it’s ok to say she slayed," one fan commented.

Read More: Drake Has Fans Referencing Kendrick Lamar's "Two Bad B*tches" Line After Pulling Up To Nicki Minaj Show

Nicki Minaj Attends Met Gala In N.Y.C.

Nicki Minaj attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2024 in New York, USA. Picture date: Monday, May 6, 2024. (Photo by Matt Crossick/PA Images via Getty Images)

On her Instagram Story, Minaj shared a quote from Vogue describing her outfit for the night. The outlet wrote: "Nicki Minaj transformed into a floral sculpture at the 2024 #MetGala. The rapper chose an avant-garde @marni look for the Met that was perfectly on theme." In response, Minaj added a yellow heart emoji. Check out the post she shared below.

Nicki Minaj Reacts To Met Gala Outfit Praise

Image via Instagram @nickiminaj

Minaj was one of countless celebrities in attendance at the event. Other attendees included Bad Bunny, Chris Hemsworth, Jennifer Lopez, Zendaya, Josh O'Connor, Kendall Jenner, La La Anthony, Nicole Kidman, Lil Nas X, Lana Del Rey, and more. Be on the lookout for further updates on Nicki Minaj on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Cardi B Says She's "Not A Feminist Anymore," Shares Controversial Take On Relationships

[Via]