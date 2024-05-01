Drake Has Fans Referencing Kendrick Lamar's "Two Bad B*tches" Line After Pulling Up To Nicki Minaj Show

Fans have been wanting this for a long time.

Drake and Kendrick Lamar are embroiled in a bitter feud right now, and yesterday brought forth a pretty wild escalation of things. Overall, it was Kendrick who delivered the latest blow thanks to his track "Euphoria." Although some felt like Lamar may never respond, he did not disappoint. His new song is six minutes long, and there are some pretty scathing bars here that fans are still reeling over. One bar in particular involves Sexyy Red, and how Kendrick believes Drake sees himself as a "bad bitch," just like Sexyy.

On Tuesday night, Drake was in Toronto where he got on stage with Nicki Minaj at her latest show. As we previously reported, Drizzy has been adamant about what's next for him. He is preparing his response, and he believes it is going to be a hit. However, there is no telling if this will be the case. In fact, Drake's appearance alongside Nicki Minaj led to some slick comments on social media. As you will see in the Instagram post below from DJ Akademiks, some fans found themselves leaning into the aforementioned Kendrick Lamar lyric.

Kendrick Lamar Vs. Drake Escalates

"Bro just proved Kendrick’s point," one person wrote. "2 BADDIES ON STAGE. QUEEN NICKI MINAJ AND BBL DRAKE," said another. Others were simply quick to declare Lamar the official winner of all of this. "Kendrick cooked Drake as a man, as a father, as a artist, as an actor and as a Canadian," a commenter exclaimed. "Let’s not distract from the fact that Kendrick bodied drake," wrote another. Needless to say, fans are putting Drake on the clock. While it may just be recency bias, it looks like fans have Kendrick up in the beef.

Let us know what you think of the diss track from Kendrick Lamar, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that this song is actually the best in the entire beef? Do you believe that Drake will be issuing a timely response to all of this? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

