Drake References Kendrick Lamar During Surprise Concert Appearance

Drake was the most talked-about man on the internet on April 30. Kendrick Lamar made sure of it. The Compton rapper dropped the monstrous diss record "Euphoria," which left no stone unturned in terms of taking Drake to task. Fans were floored, but Drizzy is not letting the hype get to him. At least, not on the surface. The "Jimmy Cooks" rapper decided to surprise fans during the Toronto leg of Nicki Minaj's Pink Friday 2 Tour. The rap stars had fun onstage before Drake teased the next chapter in the Kendrick Lamar saga.

Drake's appearance was likely, given the the show was in his city, but it was not guaranteed. Minaj has had plenty of tour dates in which the 6 God hasn't appeared due to scheduling conflicts. Minaj brought him out and made sure to give him his flowers. "Make some noise for the king, Toronto," she said during an embrace. "Make some noise for this icon, this legend." The duo performed their latest collaboration, "Needle," for the very first time. Drake was then given solo time onstage to perform one of his current hits, "Rich Baby Daddy."

Drake Alluded To K. Dot As He Left The Stage

Drizzy reciprocated the love that Minaj and the Barbz showed him. "Toronto make some noise for the greatest female rapper of all time," he announced. "Nicki, I love you." The love fest came to an end as Drake left the stage, however. The rapper walked off while assuring fans that he has some business to take care of with Lamar. "You know what time it is," he assured the fans. "You know what I gotta do."

Both Drake and Minaj are currently involved in rap battles. Drake has taken on Kendrick Lamar, while Minaj has been swapping disses with Megan Thee Stallion. The battles have played out in strangely similar ways. Lamar's "Like That" and Megan's "Hiss" both topped the Billboard Hot 100, with many citing them as the favorites to win their respective battles. Drake and Minaj have dropped disses in response, but neither release managed to chart as high as their competitors (yet, at least).

Regardless, fans can take solace in the fact that the Young Money icons are still on good terms.

