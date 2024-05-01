Drake Kisses Nicki Minaj At Her Concert

2017 Billboard Music Awards - Backstage and Audience
LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 21: Recording artists Nicki Minaj and Drake attend the 2017 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by John Shearer/BBMA2017/Getty Images for dcp)

Drake gives Nicki a kiss and gets back to work.

Fans of Nicki Minaj and Drake were treated to a public demonstration of affection this week when Minaj's Pink Friday 2 Tour stopped in Drizzy's hometown of Toronto. Following her initial difficulties attempting to enter Canada last month, Nicki performed Tuesday night in front of a sold-out audience at Toronto's Scotiabank Arena. She decided to bring out the city's most well-known son, Drake, as a surprise guest. They performed "Needle," off Nicki's Pink Friday 2 album, which is their most recent joint effort. Before leaving the stage, Drake and Minaj share an intimate moment.

To the pleasure of the audience, Drake gave Nicki an embrace and a big ol' kiss on the cheek before leaving the stage. As he departed the concert, Nicki Minaj referred to the Toronto artist as “the king of Toronto” and “a legend.” Drizzy is currently in the midst of a vicious rap beef with one Kendrick Lamar. Yesterday, Kendrick released a much-awaited diss track titled "Euphoria" that dissected Drake's entire career. Drake still found the time for his old label mate Nicki Minaj, even when partaking in a rap feud.

Drake Gives Nicki Minaj A Big Kiss And Loving Embrace

As he said goodbye to the home audience, Drake also seemed to allude to his current battle with Kendrick Lamar. The Toronto MC told Nicki and the crowd, “I love you so much. You know what time it is, you know what I gotta do." Drizzy seemingly suggests that he is about to put all his attention into crafting a response to Kendrick. He responded to the diss on Instagram by posting a clip from the movie 10 Things I Hate About You.

Drake and Minaj are now involved in rap conflicts. While Minaj has been trading barbs with Megan Thee Stallion, Drizzy is facing off against Kendrick Lamar. Minaj dropped a track dissing the Houston star, and Megan responded with "Hiss." "Hiss" and "Like That," Kendrick's diss on Future's album, both became mega hits. The question remains if Drake has what it takes to really come out on top of his beef with Kendrick Lamar. Overall, rap beef is good for business. Nicki Minaj and Drake aren't shying away from beef.

