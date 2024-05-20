Megan Thee Stallion Invites Natalie Nunn On Stage Just A Few Months After Nicki Minaj Beef

Hip-hop beef has absolutely dominated both discussion about and consumption of the genre throughout 2024 so far. The main focus in recent weeks was an all-out war between Drake and Kendrick Lamar. The pair spent weeks going back and forth highlighted by a tightly wound eruption of one diss song after another over an eventful weekend. While that beef was going on, Quavo and Chris Brown were also engaged in a series of disses that sparked multiple songs aimed at each other. But it's worth remembering that the year of beef was kicked off back in January by Megan Thee Stallion.

Earlier this year, Megan Thee Stallion dropped the second single from her snake-themed new album, "HISS." The song was an absolute slam aimed at nearly any adversary Megan has ever had. While the track discusses numerous different people, everyone seemed to hone in on one line in particular. A hilarious reference to Megan's Law was a diss at Nicki Minaj, poking fun at her husband's criminal history. That sparked a short response from Minaj in one of the most universally maligned diss tracks in rap history "Big Foot." Despite the fact that the beef was relatively short compared to Drake and Kendrick, it's still on fan's minds. That was most definitely the case when Megan had a particular special guest on stage recently. Check out the video below.

Read More: Megan Thee Stallion & Pardison Fontaine Relationship Timeline

Megan Thee Stallion Brings Out Natalie Nunn

Video is making the rounds online of Megan Thee Stallion and GloRilla performing alongside Natalie Nunn. The video had fans calling back to Nicki Minaj because the rapper name dropped Nunn in a song from her new album last year. In the comments, fans speculate that the move was a deliberate attempt on Megan's part to take shots at Nicki once again.

What do you think of Megan Thee Stallion and GloRilla bringing out Natalie Nunn during a recent performance? Do you think the move was specifically done to take shots at Nicki Minaj? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Megan Thee Stallion Warns Fans To "Get Ready"

[Via]