Drake Throws It Back To The Young Money Days With Old Nicki Minaj Performance Clip

BYGabriel Bras Nevares43 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Pepsi Presents Nicki Minaj's Pink Friday Tour: NYC
NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 14: Nicki Minaj and Drake perform at Pepsi Presents Nicki Minaj's Pink Friday Tour at Roseland on August 14, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Pepsi)
The duo lit this "Up All Night" performance up.

Young Money doesn't have to do much to remind us of just how dominant they were as a collective in the 2010s, but any chance to relive those days is welcome. Drake recently found himself reminiscing on the Lil Wayne-led group and their joint performances, as he recently shared a clip of him and Nicki Minaj performing the collab "Up All Night." This seems like it's probably from the Trinidadian femcee's 2012 show in New York City on August 14, which was part of her Pink Friday tour. You can see how much onstage chemistry Nicki and Drizzy share, how energizing their verses and performances are, and how much fun they were having back in the day.

Drake and Nicki Minaj still have each others backs, as the latter recently seemed to support the former's complaints about Spotify. She tweeted "Show me the data" and "Spotify ain't gotta lie" amid the Toronto superstar's petition against UMG and the streaming platform for allegedly boosting the sales of Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" diss track other allegations of defamation. It's unclear what she meant with these tweets or if they even relate to this situation for sure, but regardless, fans took it as a sign of solidarity amid other rumors that things aren't as good between the Young Money duo as we thought.

Read More: Joe Budden Explains Why Kanye West, Jay-Z & Rihanna Have More “Leverage” Than Drake, Lil Wayne & Nicki Minaj

Drake Shares Nicki Minaj Throwback Performance

However, this speculation has existed since before the Nothing Was The Same days, and there's still no legitimate reason to believe Drake and Nicki Minaj are at odds. The discussion around that these days is as speculative as it's ever been, as it mostly relates to fans policing what these artists do for each other, say about each other, and so on. There were even rumors that Nicki dissed The Boy earlier this year during a social media rant, but that seems unlikely.

Meanwhile, as Nicki Minaj and Drake continue to support each others' careers, we'll see whether or not they have more collaborations on the way. Their last one ("Needle") appeared on Pink Friday 2, and with new music on the way from both artists, there are plenty of chances for another reunion.

Read More: Nicki Minaj Previews Drake & Juice WRLD Collabs Ahead Of Next “Pink Friday 2” Deluxe

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
...