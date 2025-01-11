Drake Throws It Back To The Young Money Days With Old Nicki Minaj Performance Clip

The duo lit this "Up All Night" performance up.

Young Money doesn't have to do much to remind us of just how dominant they were as a collective in the 2010s, but any chance to relive those days is welcome. Drake recently found himself reminiscing on the Lil Wayne-led group and their joint performances, as he recently shared a clip of him and Nicki Minaj performing the collab "Up All Night." This seems like it's probably from the Trinidadian femcee's 2012 show in New York City on August 14, which was part of her Pink Friday tour. You can see how much onstage chemistry Nicki and Drizzy share, how energizing their verses and performances are, and how much fun they were having back in the day.

Drake and Nicki Minaj still have each others backs, as the latter recently seemed to support the former's complaints about Spotify. She tweeted "Show me the data" and "Spotify ain't gotta lie" amid the Toronto superstar's petition against UMG and the streaming platform for allegedly boosting the sales of Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" diss track other allegations of defamation. It's unclear what she meant with these tweets or if they even relate to this situation for sure, but regardless, fans took it as a sign of solidarity amid other rumors that things aren't as good between the Young Money duo as we thought.

Drake Shares Nicki Minaj Throwback Performance

However, this speculation has existed since before the Nothing Was The Same days, and there's still no legitimate reason to believe Drake and Nicki Minaj are at odds. The discussion around that these days is as speculative as it's ever been, as it mostly relates to fans policing what these artists do for each other, say about each other, and so on. There were even rumors that Nicki dissed The Boy earlier this year during a social media rant, but that seems unlikely.