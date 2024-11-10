Lil Wayne & Drake Put On Blast For Not Defending Nicki Minaj Amid Grammy Snub

Capella Grey has sparked a major debate.

The 2025 Grammy Awards nominations arrived last week, and have since earned mixed reactions from social media users. While some are celebrating the impressive number of nominations for artists like Beyonce and Kendrick Lamar, others are calling attention to the lack of recognition for other favorites like Nicki Minaj. The "FTCU" rapper didn't receive a single nomination despite the success of her album Pink Friday 2, which has the Barbz up in arms.

While this is nothing new for Nicki, countless supporters are coming to her defense online, and arguing that she deserved better. Some are even calling out her celebrity peers for not bringing more attention to the issue. After the nominations were announced, for example, Capella Grey took to X to seemingly call out Lil Wayne and Drake.

Capella Grey Appears To Question Lil Wayne & Drake's Loyalty

"Drake and Wayne cant act so clueless when it come to loyalty all the time. now i pree y shorty b so tight ngl. she risking her whole reputation on rants to defend em, & theyre response really be 'lol im neutral chill' when its on the [reverse]. Mayb NY’ers just move diff? .. yea idk," the performer wrote. Unsurprisingly, Grey's post has sparked a major debate. Several fans in his replies are accusing Nicki herself of being disloyal, and arguing that Lil Wayne and Drake have no obligation to defend her.

This prompted Grey to walk back his comments. "Ma fault. I aint know the disloyalty was so both ways," he wrote in a follow-up tweet. "Lemme just stay outta ppl business on twitter." What do you think of Capella Grey calling out Lil Wayne and Drake for not defending Nicki Minaj after she wasn't nominated for a Grammy? What about him changing his stance later? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.